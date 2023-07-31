Assam

Flood Situation Improves in Assam: Number of Affected Population Decreases

The flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement on Monday, with the number of affected people decreasing from 10,925 to 3,815.

Dhemaji remains the most affected district, with around 3,815 people facing the brunt of the floods, as per reports by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Seven villages in Dhemaji and Sonitpur are still grappling with the aftermath of the floods.

Fortunately, according to the CWC bulletin, no rivers are flowing above the danger level, providing some relief to the situation.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected communities.

