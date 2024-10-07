Artist Rabin Bar Mesmerizes Jalpaiguri Puja Mandap With World's Biggest 'Jaapi'

The Jalpaiguri Mahuripara Club has transformed its Durga Puja celebrations this year into a vibrant showcase of Assam’s art and culture, under the artistic vision of renowned artist Rabin Bar and the planning of club secretary Uttam Bose.
The theme, reflecting the deep cultural bond between Assam and West Bengal, has resulted in a captivating puja pandal that has been the talk of the town.
The pandal features representations of Assam’s iconic Bihu dance, Sattriya dance form, and intricate mask art, highlighting the artistic heritage of the region.
A standout attraction is the world’s largest 'Jaapi', a traditional Assamese hat, soaring at an impressive 42 feet tall. Additionally, various designs inspired by Assam’s revered 'Gamusa' have been incorporated throughout the pandal, adding to the festive ambiance.
To further enhance the cultural experience, musical instruments such as Dhol, Pepa, Taal, and Mridang have been included, setting the stage for vibrant dance performances that celebrate Assam's diverse communities. The Jalpaiguri Mahuripara Club’s dedication to showcasing the essence of Assam through this puja mandap is a testament to the enduring cultural ties between the two regions.