10 Best Places to Visit in Assam During Durga Puja

Jorhat’s Bengali Club is a landmark when it comes to Durga Puja celebrations in the town. The Bengali community plays a key role in organizing grand pandals and ensuring that the rituals are followed with great care. Known for its traditional approach, the Durga Puja at Bengali Club is a blend of cultural heritage and devotion. The pandals are meticulously designed, and the ambiance is filled with festivity, with cultural performances, processions, and religious hymns being the highlight of the celebration.

Conclusion

Assam’s Durga Puja celebrations are a beautiful combination of devotion, art, and culture. Whether you prefer the grand pandals of Guwahati or the serene atmosphere in smaller towns, these 10 locations offer some of the best experiences during the festival. Each place, with its unique traditions and creative flair, ensures that Durga Puja in Assam remains a vibrant and unforgettable event.

FAQs