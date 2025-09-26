Artists File FIR Against Shyamkanu Mahanta And Others in Zubeen Garg Death Case

In a major development following the tragic death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg, prominent members of Assam’s artists along with Zubeen’s close friends have filed a formal FIR against Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sarma, Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, Tanmoy Phukan and others, holding them responsible for the untimely demise of the singer.

The FIR, submitted at the CID Police Station in Guwahati, was signed by artist Ravi Sarma, Jatin Bora, Siddhartha Sharma, Dikshu Sarma, DR. Hitesh Baruah, Sasanka Samir, Jayanta Kakati, , Achurjya Borpatra, Rajesh Bhuyan, senior journalist Atanu Bhuyan, actress Barsha Rani Bishaya, Prastuti porasar, Jublee Baruah, and several others, underlining serious allegations of negligence, abetment, misconduct and even deliberate actions that led to Zubeen Garg’s death during his recent trip to Singapore.

According to the FIR, despite being fully aware of Zubeen Garg’s long battle with epilepsy and past seizures, the accused allegedly took him on a yacht ride in Singapore. They are said to have encouraged him to participate in water activities and dive into the sea without wearing a safety jacket.

The complaint further states that alcohol was consumed on the yacht and that the accused persons failed to prevent Zubeen Garg from entering the water despite knowing his medical condition.

The FIR also points to allegations of financial misconduct. It claims that Shyamkanu Mahanta, with the support of certain government officials, extracted huge sums of money under the pretext of promoting Assamese culture. It further accuses Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, of siphoning off funds from the singer and investing them in various businesses.

The complainants argue that the accused persons, by their acts of negligence, instigation, and self-interest, knowingly and fully aware that their act would cause death pushed Zubeen Garg into a fatal situation. They have sought registration of a case under multiple sections, including charges of murder, abetment of murder, negligence, and misuse of Zubeen Garg for personal benefit.

An FIR has been reportedly filed alleging that several individuals, who were in possession of alcohol aboard a yacht, collectively engaged in actions that instigated and contributed to the untimely and shocking death of singer Zubeen Garg. The complaint requests registration of a case under Sections 3(5)\61\106(1), and 109 of the BNSS against the accused persons.

As the incident occurred in Singapore, the FIR invokes Section 188 of the CrPC and Section 208 of BNSS, which allow Indian courts to exercise jurisdiction over offences committed abroad if Indian citizens are involved.

The FIR has been officially received and acknowledged by the CID Police Station, Assam. With the case gaining momentum, public pressure is mounting for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.