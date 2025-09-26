Aamir Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To Zubeen Garg

Assam's heartthrob Zubeen's death had left the entire nation in shock.

Many celebrities and other politicians paid their tribute to Zubeen through social media. Among them were Pritom, Papon, Armaan Malik, Kangkana Ranaut, etc.

After one week of Zubeen's death, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has paid an emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg.

Recently, the actor's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, took to its official Instagram account to offer condolences to the late singer.

The note called Zubeen a "true legend" and wished strength to his family.

The post read, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Zubeen Garg. A true legend, his voice touched millions, and his music shaped generations. His contribution to art and culture will forever remain unmatched. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones".

Earlier, Bollywood star singer Shaan too took to his social media account to share an old picture featuring him and Zubeen.

He captioned it as, “Zubin is truly a king!! Lived on his own terms ... Left on his own terms. Once again, I realised how I haven’t kept in touch with such a darling friend, such a warm, uncomplicated, pure-hearted, gentle soul, and regretted why I didn’t call him every time I thought about him. We have so many crazy memories together, but all from a very, very long time ago. I guess I’ll meet him in another dimension someday. Cheers, Brother.”

