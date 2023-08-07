Arup Kumar Goswami Appointed Chairperson of Assam Human Rights Commission

On October 15, 2019, Justice Arup Goswami, a native of Assam, was appointed the New Chief justice of Sikkim High Court. In 2021, Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

He was transferred as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court on October 9, 2021 and took oath on 12 October 2021.

Before being moved to the Sikkim High Court, he was an additional judge of the Assam High Court for some time and later elevated as its acting chief justice.