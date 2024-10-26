Arvind Kejriwal Heads AAP's 40-Star Campaigner List for Assam By-Polls

The opposition Congress party is contesting all five seats, with notable candidates including Tanzil Hussain, son of former Assam Minister and MP Rakibul Hussain, contesting from Samaguri. Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha will represent Congress in Dholai, while Sanjib Warle and Brajenjit Sinha are the candidates for Sidli and Bongaigaon, respectively. For Behali, Congress has nominated Jayanta Borah, a former BJP leader.