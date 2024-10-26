Arvind Kejriwal Heads AAP's 40-Star Campaigner List for Assam By-Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its list of star campaigners for the upcoming by-elections in Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies in Assam.
Leading the list of 40 star campaigners is party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Other notable campaigners include former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, current Chief Minister Atishi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, former cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, and MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, and Dr. Sandeep Pathak.
Delhi government ministers such as Saurabh Bhardwaj, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, and Jasmine Shah are also part of the campaign team.
Additionally, 12 state leaders have been included in the star campaigner list to support the party's efforts in the two constituencies.
In the Samaguri constituency, Nurul Amin Chowdhury will represent AAP, while Ananta Gogoi will contest in Behali.
A total of 38 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the by-elections across five assembly constituencies: Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli, scheduled for November 13. On the final day for filing nominations, 24 candidates submitted their papers, bringing the total number of candidates to 38.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates for three seats: Diganta Ghatowar for Behali, Diplu Ranjan Sarma for Samaguri, and Nihar Ranjan Das for Dholai. BJP allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) are contesting in Bongaigaon and Sidli, respectively. AGP has nominated Diptimoyee Choudhury, wife of Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, for Bongaigaon, while UPPL has fielded Nirmal Kumar Brahma for the Sidli seat.
The opposition Congress party is contesting all five seats, with notable candidates including Tanzil Hussain, son of former Assam Minister and MP Rakibul Hussain, contesting from Samaguri. Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha will represent Congress in Dholai, while Sanjib Warle and Brajenjit Sinha are the candidates for Sidli and Bongaigaon, respectively. For Behali, Congress has nominated Jayanta Borah, a former BJP leader.