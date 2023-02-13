Arvind Kejriwal Likely to Visit Assam in March

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to arrive in Assam in the first half of March, informed state party leaders on Monday.

Kejriwal will visit Assam along with Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s national general secretary.

As per sources, Bhaben Choudhury along with a group of senior leaders of the party's state unit had a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal and Sandeep Pathak in New Delhi. The team took stock of several development projects initiated by Kejriwal government, including mohalla clinics and facelift given to Delhi government-run schools.

Lakshmikanta Dubey, the state joint-coordinator of the party stated that, once Arvind Kejriwal along with Sandeep Pathak visits Assam, it will automatically offer a spontaneous boost to the AAP organisation in the state.

During their time in Assam, the duo will set the roadmap to carry on the Panchayat polls and the Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Kejriwal has not visited Assam for several years now. His next scheduled visit will be officially his first visit in Assam after holding the position of Chief Minister.

Following the success of the party in the last year’s Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election, AAP now has committees in all districts besides a full-fledged 51-member state team.