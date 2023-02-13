NPP Ensured Peace & Development in Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the NPP-led state government has been proactive and worked overtime to ensure that peace and development prevail in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Tura on Sunday, Conrad Sangma praised the intelligence units of the state for working tirelessly to prevent anti-social activities and create a peaceful environment.

"Many might have thought that Meghalaya is prone to insurgency and will remain the same, however, we were committed to ensure that peace and tranquillity prevails in the State. Our intelligence is always on alert to extortion and other anti-social activities, and we have been able to bust such cases to ensure that such activities do not occur," Conrad Sangma said.

Referring to the violence sponsored by pressure groups in Shillong, the NPP chief said people are afraid to walk in the streets of Shillong after certain instances.

"There are many instances of law and order problems, but it doesn't mean that the Government has been silent. Our police have worked overtime to overcome the situation to ensure that peace could be restored during such a situation," the chief minister assured.