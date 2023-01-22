Asam Sahitya Sabha Announces List of Awardees

The Asam Sahitya Sabha announced the recipients of various awards on Sunday.
The awards will be conferred to the awardees at a plenary session of the Asam Sahitya Sabha to be held on February 2 this year.
The following the recipients of the various awards:
Dr M. Kamaluddin Ahmed, a professor of Gauhati University, will be conferred with Ambikagiri Raichoudhury Award
Dr Purna Bhattacharya will be conferred with Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award
Nilakshi Chaliha Gogoi will be conferred with Basanti Bordoloi Award
Gangapada Choudhury, resident of Guwahati, will be conferred with Hem Baruah Award
Mukut Sarma will be conferred with Budhuram Panging Memorial Award
Anjali Mahanta will be conferred with Fani Talukdar-Dolly Talukdar Satire Literature Award
Bhupendra Raichoudhury will be conferred with Bharat Chandra Barua Award
Ranjit Patgiri, resident of Nalbari, will be conferred with Amulya Baruah Kabi Award
Pratibha Bhagawati, resident of Nagaon, will be conferred with Giridhar Sarma Award