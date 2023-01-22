Assam

Asam Sahitya Sabha Announces List of Awardees

The awards will be conferred to the awardees at a plenary session of the Asam Sahitya Sabha to be held on February 2 this year.
The Asam Sahitya Sabha announced the recipients of various awards on Sunday.

The following the recipients of the various awards:

  • Dr M. Kamaluddin Ahmed, a professor of Gauhati University, will be conferred with Ambikagiri Raichoudhury Award

  • Dr Purna Bhattacharya will be conferred with Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award

  • Nilakshi Chaliha Gogoi will be conferred with Basanti Bordoloi Award

  • Gangapada Choudhury, resident of Guwahati, will be conferred with Hem Baruah Award

  • Mukut Sarma will be conferred with Budhuram Panging Memorial Award

  • Anjali Mahanta will be conferred with Fani Talukdar-Dolly Talukdar Satire Literature Award

  • Bhupendra Raichoudhury will be conferred with Bharat Chandra Barua Award

  • Ranjit Patgiri, resident of Nalbari, will be conferred with Amulya Baruah Kabi Award

  • Pratibha Bhagawati, resident of Nagaon, will be conferred with Giridhar Sarma Award

