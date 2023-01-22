National

J&K Twin Blasts: NIA Reaches Site to Investigate

On Saturday morning, nine people were injured in a twin blast that occurred in Narwal.
J&K Twin Blasts: NIA Reaches Site to Investigate
J&K Twin Blasts: NIA Reaches Site to Investigate
Pratidin Bureau

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday reached the site in Jammu to investigate the two explosions in the industrial area of Narwal injuring nine people.

On Saturday morning, at least nine people were injured in a twin blast that occurred in Narwal.

Government Medical College and Hospital Authorities said, “Nine people have been injured and all of them are being monitored and needed medical interventions are being done.”

The whole area was cordoned off and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh informed.

Last Friday, an explosion was reported at the house of Former Surankote MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

He said that the incident occurred on Friday evening and his family had a narrow escape as splinters pierced the ceiling of several rooms of his house in Lassana village.

Empty cartridges from a 12-bore gun were found at the scene of the incident.

J&K Twin Blasts: NIA Reaches Site to Investigate
Joshimath Crisis: 863 Buildings With Cracks Identified So Far
National Investigation Agency (NIA)
J&K Twin Blasts

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com