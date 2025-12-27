Asam Sahitya Sabha Celebrates Its 109th Foundation Day Across the State

Asam Sahitya Sabha, the symbolic heart of Assamese identity and the intellectual hub of the state, celebrated its 109th Foundation Day today.

Founded on this day in 1917 in Sivasagar, the Sabha has played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting the Assamese language, literature, and culture.

To mark the occasion, branches of the Sabha across Assam, as well as the central office, organised a variety of programs celebrating the state’s rich literary and cultural heritage.

Over the years, Asam Sahitya Sabha has remained one of the foremost institutions contributing to the intellectual and cultural life of the region.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a social media post, praised the Sabha’s continuous efforts in promoting and spreading the Assamese language.

He also paid tribute to the great leaders and stalwarts who have been associated with the Sabha over the decades, and extended his greetings to the people of Assam on this special day.

From its inception in 1917 under the presidency of Padmanath Gohain Baruah, Assam Sahitya Sabha has consistently championed the cause of Assamese literature and culture.

Today, on this auspicious day, scholars, writers, and literature enthusiasts across the state paid homage to the founders and pioneers of the Sabha, reaffirming their commitment to continue its rich legacy.

