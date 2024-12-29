Asam Sahitya Sabha Poll Results : Dr Basanta Goswami Elected President

Following a long-drawn counting, Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami has won the elections and will become the next president of Asam Sahitya Sabha. The counting of votes began earlier on Sunday for the elections held recently.

According to the latest counting stats, Dr Goswami, who secured 403 votes, beat stiff competition from Dr Upen Rabha Hakacham, who secured 325 votes, and will now be taking office for the next term.

Notably, Dr Gowasmi previously served as the general secretary and entered the fray initially among five candidates for the president’s post at the prestigious literary organization.

Meanwhile, Padum Rajkhowa won the elections for the post of deputy president. He defeated Dr Bipin Kalita, and Sahir Bhuyan who were also vying for the post.

In addition, Debajit Bora won the elections to take charge as the organization’s general secretary defeating Ajit Prasad Sharma and Dr Sanjeev Kumar Sharma.

Notably, an altercation broke out at the Bhrigu Kumar Phukan Auditorium in Dadara leading a member, Kamrup district organizing secretary Sushil Deka getting assaulted by Ajit Prasad Sharma, a candidate for the general secretary post.

Earlier, three of the five candidates initially announced to contest elections for the coveted president’s post, had withdrawn their candidature leaving Dr Goswami and Dr Hakacham in the race.

This year, a total of 849 district and branch units have the right to vote. Branches of the Asam Sahitya Sabha from various parts of the state, as well as those in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and other locations, have already cast their votes.

According to Dr Surjya Kanta Hazarika, president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, the ballot boxes were sealed on the morning of December 5 and later stored at Meghdoot Bhavan in Guwahati.

