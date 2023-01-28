Assam: Narayanpur all Set to Host LXXVI Session of Asom Sahitya Sabha

The LXXVI session of Asom Sahitya Sabha, the oldest and most revered literary body of Assam and Assamese language will commence from January 31 to February 4 at Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district.

Narayanpur, the birthplace of Srimanta Madahvdeva, the great sixteenth century Vaishnavite saint and disciple of Srimanta Sankardeva, is all set to host the coveted event with full preparedness.

The five day long literary extravaganza will be held at Bor Khamti Pathar in Narayanpur on Narayanpur-Bihpuria road which has been ceremoniously named as Mani-Kanchan Kshetra.

Last time the Asom Sahitya Sabha had its session in the district in 2003 when North Lakhimpur was the host. Meanwhile elaborate arrangements have been made by the organizing committee to host the biggest confluence of the literature and language of the state.

According to the reception committee of the Narayanpur session of Asom Sahitya Sabha preparations are finalized with a budget of Rs. 6.69 crores. The state government, under its area development fund has provided Rs. 10 crores for the overall completion of the session in Narayanpur with works for construction of roads to the main venue, water supply, electricity connection etc.

The fund is also meant for permanent developmental projects like bee keeping, bamboo craft and other income generating activities in the area. A mammoth pandal has been erected on the main venue of the session which can seat twenty thousand people at a time.

A dining hall with tables for four thousand people and a parking lot for thirty thousand vehicles have also been arranged in Mani-Kanchan Kshetra in Narayanpur for that occasion.

The Narayanpur Town Committee has also come forward to welcome people from around the state for the LXXVI Asom Sahitya Sabha Session. The local civic body has decided to paint all the public building and structures in pink for a new look for that occasion. It also will set up a clock tower and install modern traffic signal lights at road inter-sections for the Asom Sahitya Sabha.



