Asam Sahitya Sabha VP Padum Rajkhowa: Politics Must Not Divide Communities

Padum Rajkhowa, vice-president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, said that political agendas should not divide communities.

Rajkhowa said, “Rajniti(Politics) and samajniti( Social Policy) are different. People may say various things for their own political agenda, but social polity teaches us to stand together with peace and kindness. Words like ‘Miya’ do not represent the voice of all people. I respect everyone as a human being, and our dharma teaches us to respect other religions.”

He added that only through such respect and understanding can true peace prevail in society. Citing singer Zubeen Garg, he said, “Mur kunu jaati nai, mur kunu dhormo nai" (I have no caste, I have no religion), and noted that the Asam Sahitya Sabha believes in the same principle, that everyone is equal, regardless of background.

Rajkhowa also highlighted the contributions of figures like Syed Abdul Malik, Mafizuddin Ahmed, Hazarika, Imran Shah, and Moidul Islam Bora, who have held the highest positions in the Sabha, showing that Assam’s literary and cultural community is inclusive.

He pointed out that children from the char areas, studying in Assamese-medium schools, have learned Borgeet and Sattriya dance and are now actively involved in Assamese society.

He further stated that everyone residing in Assam, whether Hindu or Muslim, living in the plains, hills or char areas, is an Indian national. Rajkhowa urged people from the char region to feel proud of being Assamese and to embrace the Assamese language.

