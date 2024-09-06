Assam: Poacher Nabbed in Raimona National Park, Deer Meat Recovered

An individual has been apprehended for illegal hunting in Assam’s Raimona National Park on Friday, sources said.
The poacher has been identified as Ashorsing Basumatary, a resident of Nandipur village in Gossaigaon.
He was reportedly caught by forest officials with evidence of poaching activities involving elephants, deer, and other wildlife.
As per sources, during the operation, authorities recovered 10 kg of deer meat along with a deer's head.
A case has been registered against Basumatary from the Central Range of Kosugaon and has been sent to court.