ASDMA Enhances Flood Preparedness as Brahmaputra Water Level Rises

It may be mentioned that a total of 37,535 people in 13 districts across Assam have been affected by the current floods, the ASDMA report said on Saturday.

As per the ASDMA, 25,275 people have been affected alone in Lakhimpur district while 3,857 people were affected in Dibrugarh and 3,631 people were affected in Biswanath district.

Meanwhile, the water level of River Kopili is rising in Nagaon district and Puthimari at the National Highway crossing in Kamrup district, said the ASDMA.