ASDMA Enhances Flood Preparedness as Brahmaputra Water Level Rises

As the water level of the River Brahmaputra has witnessed a rise due to incessant rainfall for the past few days, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is working actively in enhancing flood preparedness.
Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, chief executive officer of ASDMA said that all formal arrangements of sharing data from neighboring countries with district agencies, all the Deputy Commissioners (DC) as well as Central Water Commission have been made.
Speaking to ANI, Tripathi said, “Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the flood preparedness last week and detailed instructions have been given to the DCs for enhancing the preparedness. We have also made formal arrangements of sharing data from neighbouring countries with district agencies, all the DCs as well as Central Water Commission.”
“We are fully prepared and working day and night. All the agencies including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire & Emergency Services, Central Water Commission and IMD have been alerted,” he further said.
It may be mentioned that a total of 37,535 people in 13 districts across Assam have been affected by the current floods, the ASDMA report said on Saturday.
As per the ASDMA, 25,275 people have been affected alone in Lakhimpur district while 3,857 people were affected in Dibrugarh and 3,631 people were affected in Biswanath district.
Meanwhile, the water level of River Kopili is rising in Nagaon district and Puthimari at the National Highway crossing in Kamrup district, said the ASDMA.
Speaking about the overall flood situation GD Tripathi said, "During pre-monsoon, we didn't receive much rainfall and there was a huge deficit of rainfall. The monsoon was supposed to come from June 5, but it came on June 10 and some of the districts experienced some degree of floods, particularly Lakhimpur district. The overall situation is building up, not at its peak and it is the start of flood season."