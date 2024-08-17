ASDMA Partners With Geological Survey of India for Landslide Early Warning System

In a crucial move to address the recurring landslide issue in Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday in Guwahati.
The agreement aims to implement an experimental Regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS).
The MoU was formalized by Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer of ASDMA, and Siladitya Sengupta, Deputy Director General of GSI’s Assam Unit. This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing landslide risk management in the state.
Landslides in Assam’s hilly regions, including Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Karimganj, and Kamrup (M) districts, have led to substantial damage to infrastructure and loss of life. Historically, landslides have been managed with ad-hoc responses, resulting in recurring issues each year.
The new LEWS will integrate static landslide susceptibility and hazard maps with dynamic rainfall forecasts to provide a comprehensive early warning system. Initially focused on Dima Hasao and Cachar districts, the system is expected to expand across the state in the future.
Additionally, GSI has introduced the "Bhooskhalan" App, which allows users to report landslide incidents, contributing to more effective disaster prediction and management through crowd-sourced data.