Landslide Blocks National Highway 6, Cutting Off Barak Valley from Guwahati

This incident marks the second landslide in the same area within a week, following a similar event last Tuesday.
A fresh landslide has occurred on National Highway 6, which connects Barak Valley to Guwahati, in the Kuliang area of Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya, along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

This incident marks the second landslide in the same area within a week, following a similar event last Tuesday.

The landslide, caused by incessant rains, resulted in soil and rocks tumbling onto the highway in the early hours of the morning, leading to a complete blockage of traffic. Consequently, the communication between Barak Valley and Guwahati has been disrupted once again.

Hundreds of vehicles are now stranded on the roads, creating a panic situation among passengers. The Meghalaya administration is actively working to clear the debris and reopen the highway.

