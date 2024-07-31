ASDMA Signs MoU to Develop Intelligent Data Solution for Disaster Risk Reduction
In a significant step towards enhancing disaster preparedness and response in Assam, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and CivicDataLab (CDL).
The signing ceremony took place at the Chief Secretary’s conference hall in Janata Bhawan, Dispur, and marks a collaborative effort to leverage data-driven approaches for mitigating and adapting to the increasing frequency of extreme weather events such as floods in the state.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Ravi Kota, IAS, Chief Secretary of Assam, who emphasized the potential for Assam to become a role model for other states by adopting such innovative initiatives. Dr. Kota highlighted the importance of data-driven decision-making in improving governance, particularly in the context of building climate resilience. He called for greater collaboration across government agencies to ensure inclusive and effective disaster mitigation strategies.
Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, IAS, Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of ASDMA, outlined the objectives of the collaboration, noting that this partnership represents a significant step towards integrating innovative data technologies for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in the state.
The event also saw virtual participation from Shri Dunichand Rana, IAS, Special Secretary, Government of Himachal Pradesh. Rana discussed the vulnerabilities faced by Himachal Pradesh and praised CDL’s initiative. He also shared plans for deploying similar data-driven solutions in Himachal Pradesh over the next 18 months.
Gaurav Godhwani, Co-founder and Executive Director of CDL, expressed gratitude to the Assam government for its support in building data-driven solutions for policy reform. He showcased the unique features of the Intelligent Data Solution for Disaster Risk Reduction developed by CDL and outlined the organization's ongoing work in Assam and across India.
The MoU was formally signed by Gyanendra Dev Tripathi on behalf of ASDMA and Gaurav Godhwani on behalf of CDL, in the presence of senior officials from ASDMA and CDL, including Shri Shyamal Kshetra Gogoi, Joint Secretary of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, and Shri Alakananda Medhi, State Project Coordinator, ASDMA.
This partnership is expected to significantly enhance Assam's capacity to respond to natural disasters, improving government resource allocation for disaster risk reduction and setting a precedent for other states to follow.