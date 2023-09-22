Assam: ASDMA Conducts First Phase of Training on Disaster Risk Reduction Roadmap

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) with the technical support of UNICEF, Assam conducted a three-day state-level workshop and mock exercise on rolling out the Assam DRR Roadmap 2030 at Hotel Brahmaputra Madhukalya, Six Mile from September 20-22, 2023.
DDMA officials and other representatives nominated by the Deputy Commissioners of 17 districts participated in this three-day workshop.
The inaugural sessions of the workshop was chaired by Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management and Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
The workshop focused primarily on understanding the salient features of the Assam DRR Roadmap, 2030; its architecture, major departmental DRR actions, monitoring framework and targets for achieving long term resilience.
Practical sessions on DRR Project formulation were conducted dividing the participants into five major thematic groups: Resilient Social Service Infrastructure, Resilient Critical Infrastructure, Resilient Livelihood, Resilient Towns and Cities, and Resilient Emergency Response Systems.
The Chief Executive Officer, ASDMA also chaired the mock project development exercise and provided his valuable guidance on key elements of project formulation with a special focus on risk analysis, stakeholders’ mapping, cost benefit analysis, and important principles of ‘no harm’ and ‘build back better’.
This workshop will be implemented in a cascading model in all districts of Assam through which the line department will be capacitated to develop need-based projects and schemes for Disaster Risk Reduction in accordance with Assam DRR Roadmap 2030 which will be integrated into their annual plans and implemented targeting the most vulnerable communities, infrastructure, and asset.
Through this approach, ASDMA envisages achieving a gradual reduction in overall disaster losses and impacts faced by the state.