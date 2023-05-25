Ashok Singhal Flags Fake Facebook Profile In His Name

Assam cabinet minister for housing and urban affairs and irrigation, Ashok Singhal on Thursday took to social media to highlight that a fake profile in his name has been created by unknown miscreants.
Ashok Singhal took to Twitter to share that a fake profile in his name has been created on social media platform Facebook. He said that the account is sending messages other users on the platform in a bid to scam them.
The Assam cabinet minister also asked people to be cautious and report and block the account immediately.
Ashok Singhal wrote on Twitter, “It has come to my attention that some miscreants with malicious intent have created a fake Facebook account using my name and sending messages to various people on Facebook Messenger to scam them.”
“Please be aware that the account is not genuine. If anyone has received any such messages then kindly report and block it immediately,” he added.