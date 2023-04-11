Many Contractors of JICA May Get Arrested Soon: Ashok Singhal

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday said many contractors of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) supported water supply project might get arrested soon.

Singhal said, “Many contractors related to the JICA water supply project might get arrested. At first, FIR will be lodged against them and soon after they will be arrested. They will be kept under lock-up.”

This move comes after negligence in duty reported from many contractors which caused inconvenience for the public.

The minister said the contractors who did not pay attention to their works will be released from their duty and that new contractors will be appointed soon.

“Many contractors dug road for the JICA project, however, did not repair it later. It was the responsibility of the contractors to repair the road,” Singhal said.

Singhal further said that proper action will be taken against these contractors.

In February 2022, the state government had announced a probe into allegation of corruptions and anomalies against the JICA project in Guwahati.

The government in an official notification had informed about setting up a panel headed by the then Additional Chief Secretary to the state government, Paban Kumar Borthakur.

Notably, several water supply projects under JICA in Guwahati are yet to be completed and are way past their prescribed time limit.