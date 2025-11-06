Ashok Singhal's Land In Assam's Tribal Belt: Debabrata Saikia Reveals Documents

A bitter public spat over alleged land ownership in the reserved tribal belt of Sonapur intensified on Wednesday after senior BJP minister Ashok Singhal issued a hardline rebuttal to charges levelled by Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Singhal denied Saikia’s allegations that he or his family had illegally occupied land in the tribal belt and challenged the Congress leader to produce proof.

“If he can prove that even an inch of land belonging to me or my family has been illegally occupied, I will quit politics, leave Assam and become a sanyasi in the Himalayas,” Singhal said, while demanding a public apology from Saikia if no evidence was produced within 24 hours.

Accepting the challenge and posting documents, Saikia responded on Social media. In a post written on HIS fACEBOOK, the opposition leader said he was not relying on rumours or press reports but on corporate filings — specifically citing the balance sheet of PROTECH BUILDCON PRIVATE LIMITED (FY 2023–24) and pointing to an entry under “Property, Plant and Equipment” that lists “Land at Sonapur” valued at 1.34 crore.

Saikia urged the minister to publish the plot’s dag and patta numbers or swear an affidavit that no such land exists in his or his family’s name.

The documents cited by Saikia are publicly available company filings, and corporate information portals show Protech Buildcon’s most recent balance-sheet filing for FY 2023–24.

Saikia’s post also links the company to other entities he says are connected to Singhal’s family. Independent verification of the exact parcel mentioned — including land records and ownership titles — is not yet in the public domain, but the emergence of corporate filings has moved the dispute from allegation to a demand for documentary clarity.

Saikia has publicly asked Singhal for an affidavit within 24 hours denying that he doesn't possesses the properties in the tribal belt of Sonapur.

He further added, "If you want to insist that you have no land in the 'tribal belt,' then where is the 'Land at Sonapur' worth 1.34 crore that appears on your balance sheet? Publish its dag and patta numbers. If the plot beside Zubeen Kshetra is not yours, we demand that the government allocate that land to the Kshetra. The public has seen how the land of the women’s association in Dhekiajuli was being attempted to be transferred into your family’s name, and everyone knows how many illegal construction activities your company is involved in within Guwahati. We will not make those matters public today — first, you must submit a sworn clarification about Sonapur; only then will we disclose the rest. "

"The truth can never be hidden, Minister — the people have seen everything — and you should know that outsiders, by using intimidation, can never suppress the Ahom people; history is witness". He added.

