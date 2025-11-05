“If Saikia Can Prove I Own Land Near Zubeen Kshetra, I Will Quit Politics": Ashok Singhal

In response to allegations by Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, regarding encroachment of land in the reserved tribal belt of Sonapur, senior BJP leader Ashok Singhal issued a strong rebuttal.

Singhal said Saikia had accused him of illegally occupying land in the reserved tribal belt, but he challenged the opposition leader to provide proof. “If he can prove that even an inch of land belonging to me or my family has been illegally occupied, I will quit politics, leave Assam, and become a sanyas in the Himalayas,” Singhal declared. He added that if Saikia fails to provide proof within 24 hours, he must apologize publicly to the people of Assam.

Ashok Singhal emphasized that he entered politics to serve the people, not for corruption or personal gain. “I have never taken government contracts or subsidies. I entered politics to serve, not to exploit. Unlike Congress, we do not share the same character. Anyone who knows me or my family would not believe such baseless allegations,” he said.

The BJP leader also called for clarity and transparency regarding the claims, questioning the basis of the opposition’s allegations.

The controversy has sparked a heated political debate in Assam, with both parties engaging over land rights and encroachment issues in the Sonapur region.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Doesn't Know If Ashok Singhal Owns Land Near Zubeen Kshetra