Ashraful Hussain Urges Strict Action as SIT Prepares to Submit Zubeen Garg Charge Sheet

Ahead of the submission of the SIT charge sheet in the mysterious death case of popular artist Zubeen Garg, Chenga MLA Ashraful Hussain shared several significant observations on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after attending a party meeting at Chenga Kholabandha, Hussain said that the people of Assam are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated charge sheet. He raised questions about the potential links of individuals involved in the case with Raja Gharial, asking whether those connections have been addressed in the charge sheet or if certain individuals have been excluded.

Hussain emphasised that the charge sheet should ensure strict punishment for everyone involved in Zubeen Garg’s murder. He also highlighted that the document would reflect how much sincerity the government has in delivering justice in this high-profile case.

The MLA’s remarks come just hours before the SIT formally submits the 3,500-page charge sheet to the court, marking a crucial phase in the investigation that has captured statewide attention.

