'Guilty Must Face Punishment, Not Just Jail,’ Debabrata Saikia on Zubeen Garg Probe

Sonapur witnessed an outpouring of emotion on Friday morning as fans and admirers gathered at Zubeen Kshetra, ahead of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filing the long-awaited chargesheet in the mysterious death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

After nearly 90 days of grief, uncertainty, and unanswered questions, people across Assam see today as a decisive moment. The chargesheet is scheduled to be formally submitted at 11 AM, marking a significant milestone in a case that has gripped the state since the tragedy.

Saikia Slams Probe, Questions Government’s Approach

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, present at Sonapur, strongly criticised the investigation. He recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier claimed that all the accused linked to Zubeen Garg’s death had been jailed. “But simply putting people in jail does not mean the case is solved,” Saikia said.

Reiterating his long-standing demand, Saikia emphasised that since the incident took place in Singapore, Interpol’s assistance should have been sought, and a CBI probe should have been initiated to ensure fairness and credibility in the investigation.

He also raised concerns about organisers abroad: “I do not believe that members of the Singapore Association were unaware of Zubeen’s strict restrictions regarding water and fire. They were present at the time of the incident but are being let go without proper questioning or custody,” he alleged.

Saikia said he has already submitted relevant documents to the one-member judicial commission probing the case. “My demand has always been clear: there should be judicial monitoring of the Zubeen Garg investigation,” he added.

Questions Over Event Organisers and Sponsors

Saikia also highlighted the role of organisers and sponsors associated with the event. “Zubeen Garg had attended a program linked to Pabitra Margherita’s department. If the SIT does not question the organisers and sponsors, how can the investigation be considered complete?” he said.

He further cautioned that merely summoning a few individuals connected to Zubeen would not suffice.

Doubts Over 3,500-Page Chargesheet

Commenting on the 3,500-page chargesheet prepared by the SIT, Saikia said: “A chargesheet’s length does not determine its completeness. Even a concise 10-page chargesheet can suffice if the investigation is thorough. Those at fault must be held accountable, and anyone protecting the guilty must also face punishment.”

Fans Demand Strong Action

For Zubeen’s countless followers, the past three months have been a period of collective mourning. Many, visibly emotional at Zubeen Khetra, described an “emptiness that words cannot explain.”

Ahead of the chargesheet filing, fans voiced a clear and unified demand: a strong, watertight, and uncompromising chargesheet that ensures justice.

“Let justice be delivered to the nation. Let justice be delivered to our beloved artist,” said several admirers.

