Assam: ASI Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Tamulpur

Continuing their drive against corruption, a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption arrested the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Darranga Mela Police Outpost in Tamulpur district of Assam for accepting bribe.

The ASI has been identified as Gopal Doley.

As per reports, Doley was arrested red handed while accepting money for facilitating movement of the vehicles of complainants.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote,“ASI Gopal Doley of Darranga Outpost District Tamulpur has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for facilitating movement of complainants vehicles.”