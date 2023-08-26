Asked DGP to Study Gauhati HC’s Verdict on Dhemaji Blast: Assam CM

A lower court had convicted as many as six accused in the matter. The court had pronounced a life sentence for Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori, and Leela Gogoi.

Moreover, two others including Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi were sentenced to four years of imprisonment. All of them were exonerated by the Gauhati High Court overturning the lower court's order.