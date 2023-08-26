Asked DGP to Study Gauhati HC’s Verdict on Dhemaji Blast: Assam CM

A day after the Gauhati High Court exonerated all accused in the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast incident of all charges, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asked the Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh to study the verdict of the court.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said that his government will take a decision on appealing against the verdict only after a thorough study is made.
CM Sarma said, “I have asked the DGP to study the verdict of the Gauhati HC, and if we get legal advice, we will appeal against it to the Supreme Court. Let us see how the honorable judges have arrived at this conclusion. The copy of the judgment was not available till yesterday.”
Notably on Thursday, all accused in the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast incident were exonerated of all charges by the Gauhati High Court. It has come to the fore that the accused had challenged the order of the lower court at the high court, after which they were acquitted of all wrongdoings.
The incident pertains to the bomb explosion in Assam's Dhemaji district on August 15, 2004 on the occasion of Independence Day which left as many as 18 children dead. The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) had claimed the responsibility for the attack.
A lower court had convicted as many as six accused in the matter. The court had pronounced a life sentence for Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori, and Leela Gogoi.
Moreover, two others including Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi were sentenced to four years of imprisonment. All of them were exonerated by the Gauhati High Court overturning the lower court's order.