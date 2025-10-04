Asom Sahitya Sabha Demands Bharat Ratna for Late Singer Zubeen Garg

The Asom Sahitya Sabha has demanded late singer and beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg to be conferred the Bharat Ratna award. The literray body stated that they have sent a letter regarding this to the Centre.

The President of the literary body stated, "The Asom Sahitya Sabha has demanded that Zubeen Garg be awarded the Bharat Ratna. Regarding this, we have sent a letter to the Government of India."

"The Government of India has assured that Zubeen Garg will be conferred the Bharat Ratna," stated the Asom Sahitya Sabha.

In a major literary move, the Asom Sahitya Sabha has also decided to publish the complete works of Zubeen Garg in four languages. The works will be released in Assamese, English, Hindi, and Bengali, and preparations have already begun.

Reflecting on the late singer's legacy, the literary body remarked, "Zubeen Garg’s death has given a message to unite everyone. We must keep him alive in our hearts."

On the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, the body stated, "Asom Sahitya Sabha is closely monitoring the investigation process. Let the police do their work, the judiciary will do theirs. We want the guilty to be punished."

It may be mentioned that the Asom Sahitya Sabha on Saturday organized a public tribute and ceremonial funeral in honor of the late singer.