Demand for Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg Grows Louder Across Assam

Raahein Foundation, a leading social and cultural organisation in Assam, has formally appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to recommend the late Zubeen Garg for the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

The appeal, submitted on behalf of the people of Assam, underscores Garg’s monumental contribution to Indian music, Assamese cinema, and social causes. Widely regarded as the cultural heartbeat of Assam, Garg’s work spanned decades, inspiring generations and promoting Assamese culture both nationally and internationally.

Raahein Foundation highlighted not only his artistic achievements but also his humanitarian efforts, noting that Garg actively supported numerous social initiatives, charitable causes, and welfare programmes, leaving a lasting impact on communities across Assam.

Dipraj Chakrabarty, President of Raahein Foundation, said, “Late Zubeen Garg was a true icon of Assam. Honouring him with the Bharat Ratna would recognise his lifelong contributions to art, culture, and society. It would be a matter of immense pride for the people of Assam and the North-East.”

The foundation urged the Chief Minister to take the necessary steps to recommend Zubeen Garg’s name for the nation’s highest civilian honour, reflecting the collective admiration and respect of the people of Assam.

The appeal has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with fans and cultural enthusiasts expressing strong support for the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna to one of Assam’s most beloved artists.

Earlier, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) had also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India, urging that the late Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg be posthumously awarded the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

In the memorandum, the party highlighted that Zubeen Garg was not only the heartbeat of Assam but also a unique and invaluable treasure for the entire nation. His voice, described as unmatched and unparalleled, enriched India’s diverse musical landscape. A versatile singer, composer, actor, and cultural ambassador, Zubeen Garg made immense contributions to Indian music and arts.

