Asom Sahitya Sabha Honours 54 Journalists with 'Nishthaban Sangbadikata Bota'

The Asom Sahitya Sabha, in alignment with its ongoing 77th Convention in Pathsala, has announced the prestigious Nishthaban Sangbadikata Bota (Dedicated Journalism Award) for several journalists from different regions of Assam. The award recognizes their significant contributions to the field of journalism. A total of 54 journalists from across the state will be felicitated on February 4 (Tuesday) at the Sabha's stage.

Among the distinguished awardees are Anjan Kumar Sharma from Asomiya Pratidin (Guwahati), photojournalist Chinmoy Roy, senior journalist Prabir Chakraborty from Dibrugarh, and journalist Tarani Charan Kalita from Kamrup. They will be honored for their unwavering dedication and service to journalism.

Additionally, Pratidin Time's bureau representatives—Prakash Deka from Kamrup Rural, Mosshadik Hussain from Udalguri, Jayanta Debnath from Chirang, and Manabendra Debnath from Morigaon—will also be conferred with the Nishthaban Sangbadikata Bota.

The Asom Sahitya Sabha has long been instrumental in promoting and recognizing excellence in literature, culture, and journalism in Assam. This initiative aims to encourage and honour journalists who have shown exemplary commitment to ethical and responsible reporting. The award ceremony is expected to witness the presence of eminent literary figures, journalists, and dignitaries from across the state.

