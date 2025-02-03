Centre Allocates Rs 10,440 Cr to Boost Rail Connectivity in Northeast

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that the BJP-led Central Government has allocated ₹10,440 crore for railway development in the Northeast for 2025-26. This allocation is five times higher than the budgetary provisions made during the UPA regime from 2009-14.

Addressing a post-budget briefing at Rail Bhawan, Vaishnaw highlighted the rapid expansion of railway infrastructure in the region over the past decade. He stated that 1,824 km of new railway tracks have been constructed in Assam and the Northeast since 2014, surpassing the entire rail network of Sri Lanka.

The minister pointed out a significant increase in railway projects compared to previous governments. From 2014 to 2025, the Northeast saw the installation of 166 new railway tracks, while only 67 tracks were installed during the UPA era. Additionally, 146 km of railway tracks have been electrified in the last 10 years, a major step towards modernization.

Currently, 18 major railway projects covering 1,368 km are underway in the Northeast, with a total investment of ₹74,972 crore. The government has also taken up an ambitious initiative to develop 60 railway stations in the region into ‘Amrit Stations’, allocating ₹2,039 crore for the project.

Ensuring railway safety remains a priority, Vaishnaw announced that 237 tenders and multiple works are in progress for installing the Kavach anti-collision system on 1,189 km of railway routes. Furthermore, since 2014, the government has constructed 478 rail flyovers and underpasses to enhance connectivity and security.

To improve passenger amenities, at least 44 lifts and 37 escalators have been sanctioned for railway stations across the Northeast. Under the station redevelopment programme, the government has sanctioned ₹788 crore for upgrading key railway stations:

Dimapur (Nagaland): ₹283 crore

Imphal (Manipur): ₹202.5 crore

Rangpo (Sikkim): ₹187 crore

Mendipathar (Meghalaya): ₹39.5 crore

Sairang (Mizoram): ₹76 crore

The Railway Minister emphasized that the government remains committed to enhancing connectivity, ensuring safety, and providing world-class station facilities in the Northeast, reinforcing its role as a crucial link in India’s transportation network.