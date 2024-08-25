Assam

Asomiya Pratidin's Dimpul Borgohain Conferred with Digital Ink Award-2024

The "Journalist Festival of India-2024" was held on Sunday at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, organized by the Assam unit of the Association of Indian Journalists.
Pratidin Time
Updated on

The "Journalist Festival of India-2024" was held on Sunday at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, organized by the Assam unit of the Association of Indian Journalists.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent figures from the field of journalism, including senior journalists Adip Kumar Phukan and Nava Thakuria, along with National President of the Association of Indian Journalists, Bikram Sen, and Assam State Committee President, Kiran Kumar Gogoi.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious 'Digital Ink Award' -2024, which was conferred upon Dimpul Borgohain, a journalist from Asomiya Pratidin Digital, for his outstanding contributions to digital journalism.

Several other media personnel from various platforms were also recognized for their excellence in the industry. The event saw the presence of around 200 journalists from different parts of the country, celebrating the achievements of the media community.

Guru Karpatri Maharaj of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya graced the occasion as the guest of honour, adding a spiritual and cultural touch to the gathering. The festival not only acknowledged the work of journalists but also highlighted the evolving landscape of media and digital journalism in India.

