Ripun Bora Backs Gaurav Gogoi, Predicts Congress Will Defeat BJP in 2026 Assam Polls

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora has strongly responded to the recent controversy regarding Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links. Bora firmly stated that MP Gaurav Gogoi is not a Pakistan agent and condemned the baseless allegations.

Ripun Bora Slams Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Gaurav Gogoi Controversy

Ripun Bora accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of misleading the public by raising questions about Gaurav Gogoi’s attendance at an event in a Pakistani university amid India-Pakistan tensions. Bora claimed Sarma manipulated photos and facts, creating false narratives to tarnish Gogoi’s image.

Bora also pointed out that Abdul Basit, Former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, were present with Gogoi at the event, a fact that Sarma allegedly denied. He called this denial an attempt to mislead the public and confuse voters.

Congress to Discuss Bobita Sharma’s Resignation

On the recent resignation of senior Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma, Ripun Bora confirmed that the party will discuss the matter internally, although the reasons for her resignation remain unclear.

Gaurav Gogoi’s Leadership Seen as Key to Defeating BJP in 2026 Assam Elections

Ripun Bora congratulated Gaurav Gogoi on becoming the new Assam Pradesh Congress President and expressed confidence that under Gogoi’s leadership, Congress will revive its grassroots cadre and build a strong opposition to challenge the BJP in Assam during the 2026 elections.

He highlighted Congress’s commitment to uniting opposition parties and strengthening alliances to ensure BJP’s defeat. Bora emphasized that the party aims to revitalize Congress workers from the panchayat level upwards.

Ripun Bora on Pabitra Margherita’s Comments and Party Unity

Bora described Congress leader Pabitra Margherita as a respectful and humble individual, but stressed that contradicting official party decisions is inappropriate. He urged all leaders to focus on party unity and work collectively towards common goals.

At last, Ripun Bora concluded by calling Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a frustrated leader whose political credibility is declining. He thanked the Indian National Congress Committee for their continued support and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to revitalizing Congress in Assam.

