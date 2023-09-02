Bajali Corruption Case: 5 Cops Sent to 4-Day CID Custody
The five detained cops of Bajali Police Station have been remanded to four-day custody of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Assam, sources said on Saturday.
On Friday, the CID detained seven persons including five police officers of the Bajali Police and two drivers following bribery charges leveled against them.
The five detained police officers were Puskal Gogoi, Dy SP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali. The drivers involved in the unlawful activity were Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.
According to reports, five persons among the seven detained have been arrested in connection to the corruption case. The five arrested persons are SI Debajit Giri, ASI Sasanka Das, ABC Injamamul Hassan, home guard (driver) Deepjoy Roy, and home guard (driver) Nabir Ahmed.
The police officer's arrest stems from allegations lodged by a supari businessman, resulting in a comprehensive investigation.
It is to be mentioned that after receiving complaint about demanding money, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap in the first week of August, but, they couldn’t make it as the officers became cautious about it. However, the complaint was found to be prima facie true. On that basis, a criminal case was registered on August 31.
Meanwhile, the Bajali Superintendent of Police (SP), IPS Siddhartha Buragohain was transferred and his services were attached to the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati on Friday.
On the other hand, IPS Ajagwaran Basumatary who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) in Guwahati was appointed as the new SP of Bajali.