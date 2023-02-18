Assam

Assam: Assailants Throw Acid on Lawyer in Kokrajhar, FIR Filed

As per initial reports, Ahmed returned home at around 6 pm after finishing his official work at Gossaigaon Judicial Dandadhi Court.
Few unidentified assailants attacked a senior Assam lawyer with acid in Kokrajhar district on Friday.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Gossaigaon area where the victim, identified as Abdus Samad Ahmed, was attacked with acid.

Ahmed was a resident of Padmabil village who represents the Gossaigaon Lawyer’s Association as a senior advocate.

As per initial reports, Ahmed returned home at around 6 pm after finishing his official work at Gossaigaon Judicial Dandadhi Court.

Two unidentified assailants entered his residence and hurled acid on him after which they fled the scene.

Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to RNB Civil Hospital and later referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the matter and a probe is underway.

The Gossaigaon Lawyers’ Association has demanded strict action against the culprit behind this crime through a proper administrative inquiry.

Due to this, a tense and panic situation have surrounded in the area.

