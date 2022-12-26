Assam: Minor Girl Critically Injured in Acid Attack, Accused Arrested

A minor girl was critically injured after a youth allegedly threw acid on her at Sarthebari in Bajali district of Assam.

The incident has been reported from Goroimari in Bajali's Sarthebari.

According to reports, the minor girl was returning home with her mother and two more women from a function in the Mazdia High School premises on Sunday night.

As per the family members of the girl, the youth who threw acid on her is Meher Ali. He has been arrested by the police as per a complaint lodged by the girl’s family.

The victim’s brother said, “This morning, the accused boy Meher Ali had threatened my sister that when she would return back from the program, he would attack her. The boy wanted a relationship with my sister but she refuted, therefore the boy wanted to take revenge on her. We are sure that he has thrown the acid as my mother was on the spot when the incident took place.”

The family members of the victim have also demanded strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, right after the incident, the girl was immediately admitted at a hospital for advanced treatment.

As per sources, she had sustained major injuries on her neck, face and chest. She is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

Earlier on Monday, another incident of acid attack had come to the fore in the state. A 35-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after a youth threw acid on her at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

The accused was arrested and the police started investigations to ascertain the reason behind the attack.