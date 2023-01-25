Assam: 1 Arrested for Involvement in PDS Rice Scam in Dhing

One person has been arrested in Assam’s Dhing for the alleged misappropriation of 100 quintals of rice meant for the economically weaker sections.

The arrested person has been identified as Jalal Uddin. He was the Secretary of Bolikatia Cooperative Society, Dhing.

As per allegations, since the last five years, Jalal Uddin has been involved in misappropriating rice that belonged to the poor people.

The locals of Dhing had filed an FIR at the police station, based on which Jalal Uddin was arrested.

In this regard, the Juria Police have seized many important documents of the cooperative society from Jalal Uddin.

The accused is currently under police interrogation.