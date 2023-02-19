Assam: Robbery at Indo-Bhutan Border Leaves Locals in Anger

An incident of robbery took place at Khungring Bazar in Runikhata, Chirang district at the Indo-Bhutan border.

According to sources, the robbery took place at around 10:30 am on Saturday.

The incident caused a stir in the area.

A lot of anger has been raised by the public over the role of the legal authorities.

However, the faces behind the robbery incident have still not come to the fore. More details awaited.

In another similar case, an employee of the canteen inside Air Force campus in Assam’s Tezpur was arrested on February 5, in connection with a robbery incident inside the campus.

According to reports, the accused, an employee in the Air Force canteen, looted the State Bank of India (SBI) branch situated inside the campus. The incident took place at the Salonibari area where the Air Force station is located.

The accused was identified as Lakheswar Bora, a resident of Jinjia village in the Biswanath district of Assam. According to Salonibari Police, he embezzled funds to the tune of Rs 23.50 lakhs from the bank.