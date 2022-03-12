Assam: 1 Arrested in Kidnapping Case

The police on Saturday arrested a youth from the Noonmati area of Guwahati in Assam for kidnapping a minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Ramen Bodo, resident of Gopal Nagar area in Guwahati.

According to police sources, the 16-year-old girl, a resident of Soonsali had eloped with Bodo on March 9.

The girl’s parents had meanwhile, lodged a missing complaint at the Noonmati Police Station, based on which the police started investigations to trace the missing girl.

The police conducted search operations in the Gopal Nagar area and arrested the kidnapper from an individual’s house in the area.

The missing girl was also rescued from the house, where she had been kept.

The police have taken the youth into custody and a case has been registered against the accused.

The officer-in-charge of the Noonmati Police Station said, “The girl was 16 years old. She used to stay with her parents. She had eloped with Ramen Bodo, following which the family had lodged a missing report.”

“We conducted a search operation and found her along with the accused at a house in Gopal Nagar. Since she is a minor, we handed her over to her parents. We are also awaiting the medical report of the victim,” said the police official.

