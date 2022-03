In yet another firing incident, the police opened fire at a criminal at Rakshyasini area in Goalpara district of Assam on Tuesday night.

The injured criminal has been identified as Abdul Rahman alias Rinku. He has been shifted to the Goalpara civil hospital for further treatment.

Reportedly, Rinku has been accused for committing several crimes earlier.

