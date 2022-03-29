2 PLA Militants Arrested in Manipur

Two militants of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) have been arrested in Manipur.

The militants were arrested in search operations conducted by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

According to police reports, among the two militants, one was apprehended from Lairenpat area of Imphal East district on Monday, while the other was arrested from Ringpam village in Tengnoupal district.

The arrested militants were handed over to local police for further investigation.

