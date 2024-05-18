Assam: 1 Dead, 18 Injured in Two Separate Road Accidents

In a tragic incident, a passenger bus was involved in a road accident on the national highway in Assam’s Kokrajhar in the wee hours of Saturday.
The fatal accident occurred in Serfanguri, Patgaon in Kokrajhar where the bus bearing registration number AS 01 PC 5625, which was en route from West Bengal to Guwahati met with the unfortunate incident.
As per reports, 18 injured passengers were admitted to Kokrajhar Medical College Hospital for treatment.
In a separate incident in Hailakandi, an employee from the District Commissioner's office suffered critical injuries after being struck by an e-rickshaw.
The victim identified as Soumen Ghosh was hit by an e-rickshaw going to his house from his office Friday night.
He was rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning.