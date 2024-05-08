Assam: 1 Dead, 25 Injured In Separate Road Accidents

At least 25 passengers sustained injuries after the bus in which they were traveling overturned in Assam's Karimganj on Wednesday.
The incident was reported from Asimganj in the Karimganj district of Assam. Initial reports suggest that the driver of the bus lost control as a result of which the bus turned over on a nearby field.
Due to the accident, at least 25 passengers on the bus at the time sustained injuries of varying severity.
Following the incident, the locals who witnessed it accused the driver of the bus of driving under the influence of alcohol as a result of which the accident occurred.
The bus which was involved in the accident had registration number AS 11 BC 0176. More details in this regard are awaited.
Another tragic road mishap in Assam's Nalbari claimed the life of an individual. The accident occurred as the victim, who was riding his bicycle at the time, was run over by a speeding vehicle.
The accident, which occurred on the Nalbari-Sarthebari road, resulted in the death of the cycle rider on the spot.
More details are awaited.