Assam: Fatal Road Accident in Chapar Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

In a devastating turn of events, a fatal road accident unfolded in Salkocha, Chapar on Tuesday, leaving one man dead and another critically injured. The incident transpired as both individuals were making their way home after casting their votes in the ongoing election.
Tragically, as they traversed the road, an overspeeding four-wheeler struck them with devastating force. The victim identified as Velu Nath, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while the other individual suffered severe wounds, necessitating immediate medical attention and was transferred to Kokrajhar.
The aftermath of the collision was chaotic and surreal. The vehicle careened off the road, hurtling into a nearby ditch, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Amidst the chaos, the driver of the four-wheeler, reportedly gripped by panic, fled the scene.