Assam

Assam: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Head-on Collision Between Trucks In Kaziranga

The mishap occurred at Geleki region on Friday night.
Assam: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Head-on Collision Between Trucks In Kaziranga
Assam: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Head-on Collision Between Trucks In KazirangaPhoto - Accident site
Pratidin Time

In a tragic incident, a head-on collision between two trucks in Assam’s Kaziranga resulted in the death of one person and left three others injured. 

Sources reported that one of the truck drivers died on the spot, while three other occupants sustained injuries. The identities of the victims have not yet been established.

The mishap occurred at Geleki region on Friday night.

Local police arrived at the scene soon after, recovering the deceased's body for post-mortem examination and transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Assam: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Head-on Collision Between Trucks In Kaziranga
Assam: 3 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Separate Road Accidents
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-1-dead-3-injured-in-head-on-collision-between-trucks-in-kaziranga
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com