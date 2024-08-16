Assam: 3 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Separate Road Accidents

A severe collision took place at National Highway 17 in Dhubri’s Chapar in the wee hours of Friday when a truck collided head-on with a four-wheeler resulting in the deaths of two individuals and critically injuring one.
The fatal accident took place at the highway near Mowatari in Chapar town when a truck, bearing registration AS 17 C 2141 was en route to Bongaigaon collided with a Maruti Swift Dzire bearing registration AS 01 AO 3925.
The crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals identified as Inamul Hussain and Shahidul Islam, both from Tintila near the Dhubri-Kokrajhar border. Another person, Naushad Ali, was seriously injured.
The police have recovered the bodies and the damaged vehicles from the scene.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a horrific road accident occurred in Assam’s Goalpara district on Thursday night where a biker was tragically run over by a truck.
The accident took place at Deoshila in Dhupdhara where the victim identified as Surajit Rabha, a student of Dudhnoi College, was killed on the spot.
Following the incident, the truck fled the scene, leaving the police searching for the vehicle involved.