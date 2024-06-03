Assam: 1 Dead, 4 Missing as Rescue Boat Capsizes in Floodwater

At least one individual drowned and four others have been reported missing in a tragic boat accident in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday.
The incident was reported from Cachar’s Sonai Dakhin Mohanpur locality and occurred as an inflatable boat on relief duty carrying seven persons including women and children was hit by a sudden storm while navigating through the floodwater.
Subsequently, the boat capsized and several of the passengers went adrift in the floodwater.
Right after the incident, rescue operations were launched by the relief teams who managed to recover the body of one of the individuals. Additionally, the team rescued two others alive.
However, as of now, the other four people on the boat at the time of the incident are reported to be missing. A search and rescue operation is underway by the NDRF.