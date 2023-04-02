Assam: 1 Dead After Consuming Poisonous Mushroom

One person died after consuming a poisonous mushroom in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The incident has been reported from Barmajan in West Karbi Anglong.

The deceased person has been identified as Mithu Amsung.

According to sources, the wild mushrooms were collected by Mithu’s family members from agricultural fields in the hills last Tuesday. On the same night, the family of five persons fell sick after consuming the mushrooms.

They were admitted at the civil hospital in Morigaon on Wednesday. On Saturday, Mithu died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Currently, the other three members of the family namely Siramika Amsung, Rupali Amsung and Minti Amsung are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On the other hand, another person identified as Biswajit Amsung undergoing treatment in a critical condition at the Sultan Hospital.

In a similar instance, last year, one person died, while five others were critically ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Dima Hasao’s Umrangso.

All the victims had consumed wild poisonous mushrooms last week at their homes mistaking it for the edible ones. After eating the poisonous mushrooms all of them fell sick the following day.

The victims have been identified as Prem Bahadur Chetri aged 60 years, Radha Kurmi aged 50 years, Soron Lama aged 22 years, Sujita Tamang aged 26 years, Dima Kurmi aged 22 years and Manik Kurmi aged 65 years.

They were admitted to the Umrangso Primary Health Center in Umrangso. However, they were shifted to the civil hospital in Haflong after their conditions deteriorated. On the other hand, Manik Kurmi died on the way to Haflong.